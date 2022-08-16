Cop among those wounded in Hanover Park shooting

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says it is working closely with SAPS to investigate a shooting in Hanover Park that left numerous people wounded, including a Metro Police officer on Tuesday morning. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said some community members had also pelted officers with stones while they were awaiting the arrival of EMS services.

Metro Police were on patrol in the area just before 8am when they heard shots fired, Smith said. “Community members pointed them in the direction of the incident, where they found an unknown man who had been shot and wounded. “Officers were given a description of the shooter, and set off – they found him nearby, but he opened fire on them, wounding one of the officers in the foot,” Smith said.

The officer returned fire and wounded the suspect. He was detained and officers recovered a 9mm firearm with 10 hollow point rounds of ammunition. All those wounded have been taken to various medical facilities for treatment, Smith said.

“This is an active, ongoing incident and investigation, and the City will provide more information relevant to its role in the matter, as it becomes available. “I wish all concerned a speedy recovery, and commend the members of the public who assisted officers in tracking down the suspect in this case,” Smith said. “However, it is also very disheartening to hear that some within the community opted to pelt officers with stones while they were awaiting the arrival of EMS services,” he added.

