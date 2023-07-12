Cope pours cold water on reports that it has deregistered as a political party

Cope has debunked reports that it has been deregistered as a political party ahead of the 2024 general elections. This follows reports in the media on Wednesday that the party was deregistered as a political party with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

Cope’s Joburg leader and council speaker, Colleen Makhubele, dismissed the reports as untrue, saying the party was under attack. “Cope is not deregistered. “This irresponsible, emotional, paid journalism must stop.

“The panic-stricken and threatened forces behind the destruction of Cope have failed dismally. “The party is a big threat and is under attack,” she said. Makhubele assured supporters that the party will emerge and meet their opponents at the polls next year.

In a statement, the IEC confirmed the party was still registered as a political party. “Following enquiries from the media, the Electoral Commission hereby confirms that the Congress of the People (Cope) is registered with the Commission as a political party in terms of section 15 (A) (1) of the Electoral Commission Act 51 of 1996,” the IEC said. The party clarified that there had been a delay in the process of re-registering the party with the IEC; however, that has been resolved.