Cops accused of murder out on R1 000 bail

Three police officers arrested for the alleged murder of a civilian are expected back in court next month following their release on R1 000 bail each. Police watchdog, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the officers were arrested after the incident in November last year.

“(Ipid) has arrested three police officers stationed at Tableview for the alleged murder of a civilian. It alleged that on November 5, 2023, the police officers were patrolling when they spotted two suspicious African males. Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping “They approached them and searched them. One of them allegedly had a firearm in his possession. Both suspects were arrested, but one of them refused to have his shoelaces cut by the police. A scuffle ensued, and he was allegedly assaulted by the police. He was later found unresponsive, and he was taken to the Du Noon hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Shuping.

Shuping said the incident was reported to IPID in the Western Cape and after investigations, the docket was presented to the Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) where the decision was made that the police officers be arrested and charged. “Ipid arrested the officers at Cape Town Central Police Station, and they appeared before the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. They were granted bail of R1 000 each,” said Shuping. The case was postponed to April 5 for further investigations.

Cape Times