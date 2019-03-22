The body of 23-year-old Jamie Williams was found behind Tehilla Centre in Leonsdale. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A year after the death of a young woman who had been missing for five months, cops have now concluded she was raped and stabbed to death. Police initially opened an inquest docket after the decomposed body of Jamie Williams, 23, of Clarke Estate, was found on 8 February, 2018, behind Tehillah Centre in Leonsdale, Elsies River.

Her family insisted Jamie was killed and possibly burnt with acid, and now a year later cops have confirmed the woman was raped and stabbed to death.

An autopsy found stab wounds in her neck and chest.

Police spokesperson Captain Ian Bennett says cops are hunting for the girl’s killers: “A post-mortem was conducted and revealed that she was brutally murdered several days before her body was discovered.

“The post-mortem also revealed that she was raped and then stabbed several times in the neck and chest. She suffered a brutal death at the hands of her assailant.

“Her body was discovered several days after she was murdered. Through DNA testing she was identified as Jamie Williams.

"Bennett said Jamie was in the prime of her life and suffered a violent death. Those responsible will be brought to book.”

He said Elsie River SAPS is calling on the community to come forward with information if they know anything about Jamie’s death.

If anyone has information, they can contact Detective Warrant Officer Prins at 063 328 6461, Elsies River SAPS at 021 928 1400 or Crime Stop at 086 0010 111.

Daily Voice