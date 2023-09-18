Cops reject claims that search for tourist was terminated ‘prematurely’

Police have dismissed as unfounded and based on hearsay, allegations that they prematurely terminated the search for missing German tourist, Nick Frischke. This, as five men accused of robbing Frischke, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court via video link from Pollsmoor Prison on Friday.

The 23-year-old German, who is still missing, disappeared after setting off on a hike alone in Hangberg in February. Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin were subsequently arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after they were found in possession of his belongings. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the matter was postponed for a regional court appearance.

“The matter of Igshaan Fisher and others at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court has been postponed until September 22 for appearance in Court 4, for it to be transferred to the Regional Court for an appearance on October 10,” he said. While the State indicated that it would like to add a murder charge to the suspects’ charge sheet, a court official has reportedly said there was not enough evidence to support that. Andre van Schalkwyk of Table Mountain Watch said there were concerns with how the police handled the investigation into Frischke’s disappearance.

“The issues with the way various departments within SAPS handled the case were noted on the fourth day after he went missing on February 14. “After that it was one mess after the other. The family had to resort to using a private investigation company,” he said. Van Schalkwyk alleged that the search was terminated prematurely by the police and arrests were only made after a victim of a local robbery pointed out Frischke's bank card among the stolen goods.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, however dismissed the allegations as unfounded and based on hearsay. He said the police managed to link the arrest to the missing person with the assistance of community policing partnerships. “In the event that searches were terminated due to weather, it was on advice of experienced search and rescue experts in ensuring the safety of those conducting the searches.