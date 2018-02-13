Police have appealed to the public to find two alleged rapists in Delft.

In the one incident the man is alleged to have raped a woman after she refused to get into his taxi.

Police spokesperson Pinkie Batwa said in October last year in Umfuli Street, Delft, a woman was on her way to a friend when an unknown taxi driver stopped next to her and asked her to get inside his taxi.

The woman ran away but the taxi driver caught her, forced her inside the taxi and drove away.

He later stopped and raped her, using a condom.

“In another case, Delft FCS requests the assistance of the public in locating the whereabouts of a man who is wanted in connection with a rape incident that occurred in an open field in Delft.

‘‘According to the victim, on December 22, 2017 at about 2am, she was hitch-hiking on the corner of Borcherds Quarry Road and the N2 Highway, where she received a lift from a taxi driver.

‘‘It is alleged that the taxi driver took her to The Hague, Delft, where there is an open field and raped her inside the white Toyota Quantum taxi,” Batwa said.

Anyone with information should contact investigating officer Detective-Sergeant Franks on 0610980984/0825221048 or call Crime Stop 08600 10111.