Copy of first South African hand-written Quran handed to Al Alqsa

Cape Town - A copy of the historic Tuan Guru Quran, the first handwritten Quran in South Africa, has been handed over to the Al Aqsa Library in Jerusalem after being preserved at the Awwal Masjid in Cape Town for generations. This Quran was transcribed by Imam Abdullah ibn Kadi (RA) in 1794.

The handover took place on Tuesday at a ceremony presided over by Sheikh Azzam Al-Khatib, director general of the Jerusalem Endowments, who expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the generous gesture. “This mushaf will stay in our hearts and will be protected and will form part of a rich collection of manuscripts held in Al Alqsa Library,” he said. Professor Mustafa Abu Sway, Integral Chair Al Ghazli’s Works at Masjid Al Aqsa, attended the handover together with representatives from Awwul Masjid in Cape Town, who are the guardians of the Noble Quran.

The event was also attended by congregants at Masjid Al Aqsa as well as online viewers. The Ashraful Aid International Humanitarian Organization facilitated the handover in collaboration with Dr Azzam Abu Rayash, visiting Imam of Masjid Al Alqsa. Ashraful Aid International Humanitarian Organization chief executive Moulana Suhail Wadee said the handover of the copy is significantly important to the history of South Africa and the world as a whole.

“This is very symbolic because Imam Abdullah ibn Kadi wrote the Quran under oppression in Robben Island. He was a freedom fighter in South Africa. “The donation of the copy solidifies our commitment to the people of Palestine and their struggle. “It's a magnificent piece of work and only a few copies were made and the original was written in the time where there were no printing technologies.