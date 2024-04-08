Corrupt cops sentenced to nine years in extortion case

The Bellville Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced two former police officers to an effective nine years behind bars following a successful entrapment operation where they attempted to extort a woman arrested for drug possession. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Jonathan Jerome Plaatjies and Morne Albert Britton Fasser were sentenced to eight years’ direct imprisonment for extortion, nine years’ direct imprisonment for corruption and six years’ direct imprisonment for attempting to defeat the administration of justice.

In July 2014, Sergeant Plaatjies, a veteran with 21 years’ experience in the police service, made a phone call to Sumaya Kennedy, who had a case of drug possession, telling her that Warrant Officer Fasser, with 12 years’ experience, was investigating her drug possession case and invited her to a meeting to see if something could be done about it. “Kennedy agreed and they met that evening in Gatesville. Fasser warned her that she could lose her house because of the case against her but he could assist her. “She was told the ‘assistance’ would cost her money and she indicated that she had R10 000.

She gave it to Fasser, who told her that he would work with her via Plaatjies,” Ntabazalila said. In August, Plaatjies called again requesting a second meeting as new information about the dockets of her case had emerged. “At the meeting, she was told that other people handling the dockets also wanted a cut and the total amount was now R40 000. She suspected the accused were playing her and reported them to a senior police officer,” Ntabazalila said.

Senior State advocate Xolile Jonas led six witnesses as he prosecuted the case. Jonas told the court that Kennedy met with Captain Grill of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and it was decided that a trap would be used to catch the accused, with a section 252A application made, authorisation was granted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Western Cape. A third meeting was organised, with Kennedy wearing a device for video and audio recordings.

“The accused were recorded promising to burn the dockets in front of Sumaya once she had paid the bribe,” Ntabazalila said. “Captain Grill gave her R40 000 as part of the entrapment. She met them in Gatesville while other members of DPCI kept a watchful eye as she entered Fasser’s official vehicle. An exchange occurred and she made a sign indicating she had paid. They were arrested as they were leaving the area and the R40 000 was found in the cubbyhole of the official vehicle.” Fasser challenged the admissibility of section 252A used to arrest them and unsuccessfully went as far as the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).