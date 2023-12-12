Cosatu calls for action after death of farmworkers transported on back of truck

Cosatu Western Cape provincial secretary Malvern De Bruyn said they learnt with shock of the crash which claimed the lives of three farmworkers being transported to work on Occultdale Road near Philadelphia.

Workers’ union Cosatu has called on authorities to take action against the continued transportation of farmworkers on the back of trucks.

Seventy farmworkers were treated on the scene for injuries while two were airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

“Once again, Cosatu calls on the Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi to enforce the ban on the transportation of farmworkers on trucks. The federation furthermore calls on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this matter to ensure justice is served. It is critical that the farm owner take full responsibility for what has happened and offer compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured farmworkers.

“The Human Rights Commission needs to investigate this matter as we firmly believe that the rights of the workers have been infringed and tragically lives have been lost and many injured. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured farmworkers,” said De Bruyn.