Cape Town – A Riebeek West retail franchise owner is due in court for alleged racial slurs he made to a group of protesters last year. Residents lodged a complaint of hate speech with the police and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), after accusing Nicky Koegelenberg of telling them: “Vir julle H***** skiet ek vrek!” (I’ll shoot and kill you H*****), as they took to the streets over the lack of housing and service delivery.

Community activist Nicholas Albertus said there were about 40 residents at the protest.

“The municipality did not respond to us and we were unhappy; emotions ran high and then public order police showed up and things escalated.

"I was a member of the community and when Nicky Koegelenberg showed up, we could see he was angry. He then uttered those words and we were not going to stand for it. Not any more,” said Albertus.

Albertus and two other residents lodged the complaint.

“We then laid a complaint with the SAHRC, because this town still has its racists who feel they are above the law.

"Honestly, we feel let down that it has taken a year and a month to make any progress, but we have been informed that the SAHRC has provided its report to the police and the matter is set to go to court in September,” he said.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Cases of crimen injuria and common assault were opened for investigation, with no arrest.”

But Koegelenberg said he had not been informed to appear in court.

“I have not received any word on the matter. I can only tell you that the statement they made is untrue and the photos I took don’t corroborate their claims.

"I have nothing to do with housing, they threw rocks at me. I was protecting my business, I have witnesses to this,” he said.

Koegelenberg alleged there was a faction within the town that was against him, and he would welcome the matter being heard in court.

“If I did not utter those words why should I be scared. Justice will prevail,” Koegelenberg said.

Last week, there were reports that Koegelenberg had appeared in court on an assault charge. Attempts to reach Koegelenberg were unsuccessful.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a 44-year-old man had appeared in court on the charge.

