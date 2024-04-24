Court interpreter granted bail in corruption case

A court interpreter has been released on bail following her arrest after she allegedly asked the sister of an accused to pay the court magistrate R30 000. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court had granted Nomvuyo Dyosi bail following her arrest for corruption after she allegedly asked the sister of an accused to pay a magistrate R30 000 for her brother to be granted bail.

“Dyosi, a court interpreter at Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court, was arrested and granted an unopposed R1000 bail. “The State alleges that Lennox Ntsodo was arrested for fraud on 17 October 2023, and appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court, where Dyosi worked as an interpreter. Nkambule was the presiding officer at the court. Ntsodo’s sister, Zimasa Ntsodo, attended her brother’s bail application, noticed that he had been assaulted and became very worried about his condition. “Dyosi approached the sister and asked her to buy ‘sweets’ for the magistrate to rescue her brother from being assaulted in prison.” “The sister asked the accused what the ‘sweets’ she was referring to and the accused replied that a payment must be made so that she (Dyosi) could give the money to the magistrate for her brother to get bail. The sister told the accused that she needed to consult her brother about the request, and they exchanged numbers,” said Ntabazalila.

Dyosi later told the sister that the magistrate wanted R30 000 for Lennox to be released on bail. The sister told the accused that they could not afford the amount and the accused promised to speak to the magistrate to reduce it. She later contacted the sister and said that the magistrate had reduced the amount to R10 000. “The sister withdrew the money from her bank account as the accused asked for cash as a deposit into her bank account can be traced.” “They met at Extension 6 close to Fix Tavern on 8 November 2023, where the sister counted and handed the money to the accused. “Lennox Ntsodo was granted R5000 bail on 13 November 2023, and his sister paid the bail amount. After his release on bail, Dyosi contacted him and his sister demanding the outstanding balance of R20 000. After the continued calls and WhatsApp messages, the brother and sister contacted a family member who worked at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court as a cleaner and told her what had happened and about the R10 000 payment to the accused. The family member approached Nkambule in his chambers and informed him about the allegations against him,” said Ntabazalila.

The magistrate denied the accusations against him and immediately reported the matter to police. The State alleges that Dyosi contravened Section 4(1) (a), read with Sections 1, 2, 24, 25, 26(1) (a) (ii) and 26(3) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 12 of 2004, corrupt activities relating to public officers. The case against Dyosi was postponed until June 19 for further investigation.