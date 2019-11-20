Court orders Prasa to provide 'adequate contingency rail safety plan'









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – In a victory for more than 1 000 rail security guards left jobless when the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) terminated their contracts, the Western Cape High Court yesterday ordered that they go back on duty. Prasa was also ordered to, within 30 days, provide the court with an “adequate contingency safety plan”, approved by the Railway Safety Regulator, for the protection of commuters, employees and Prasa assets. The court order is also relief for commuters, who have had no private security on trains for over two weeks. The rail system was rocked by several security-related incidents after Prasa terminated 20 private security company contacts nationally last month. The United National Transport Union alleged there was no interim relief. The union said vandalism of infrastructure had hit crisis levels by the weekend because police were expected to be deployed to strategic places, but were nowhere to be seen.

Three security companies - Chuma Security Services, Sechaba Protection Services and Supreme, represented by Mark Hess Attorneys - then turned to the Western Cape High Court to challenge Prasa’s decision.

The companies alleged that no written notice was provided timeously, and they had received an order via a phone call from a Prasa representative, on November 1, to vacate Prasa premises by midnight that same day.

Prasa had argued that letters were issued to the respective companies a month in advance, and a decision was taken to terminate the contracts after the public protector found the contracts to be unlawful and irregular.

The affected security personnel were tasked with safeguarding train drivers, commuters and rail infrastructure along the Northern, Southern and the notoriously dangerous Central lines.

#UniteBehind joined the companies as amicus curiae (friend of the court).

Advocate Adiel Nacerodien argued on behalf of the companies that Prasa breached its obligations to provide reasonable measures of security, adding that “the festive season approaching will put further the strain” on existing railway security.

Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe granted the relief that Prasa continue the security contracts on the same terms and conditions, until a new tender was finalised or until alternative measures were in place.

This includes an interim security plan within the month.

“The problem is, there is no provision in the interim to protect the thousands of commuters every day.

"The security is woefully inadequate, and there’s no denying this fact. (Prasa) knew this contract would end in October, and by not finding something else before this, they allowed an unnecessary gap,” Judge Hlope said.

Prasa was also ordered to pay costs. The order was met with jubilation by security guards, security company representatives and #UniteBehind.

Chuma Security Service chief executive Sithethi Ngcwangu said: “We never stopped working, even though Prasa kept on chasing employees off the sites.

"The security companies have been unhappy and mistreated in all this time that the contracts were terminated.

“The reason we never stopped working is because we thought about the lives of thousands of commuters and train drivers at risk.

“We also had to fight because the termination of the contracts was done without notice, and many families were going to be affected.”

Mark Hess Attorneys director Mark Hess said: “My clients are extremely happy about the outcome of the court proceedings, especially in light of the fact that the jobs of 1 100 security guards have at least been secured for now.

‘‘Prasa can no longer prevent the guards from rendering their services. Prior to the court application, Prasa officials attempted to prevent them from doing so on train stations.”

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said she was awaiting a response from the Prasa board which was not available by deadline.

