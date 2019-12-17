The clinic, with consumer watchdog Summit Financial Partners and their clients, approached the high court in August last year, seeking a declaratory order to determine the interpretation of “collection costs” and what is called the statutory in duplum (double the amount) rule.
The applicants argued that consumers had been overcharged for years due to a lack of oversight and enforcement of the law protecting consumers subject to garnishee deductions.
They cited the National Credit Regulator, the minister of justice, the minister of trade and industry and 46 other parties, including legal firms and credit providers like banks, as respondents in their application for a declaratory order regarding the interpretation of three aspects of the National Credit Act (NCA).
The application related to what the applicants described as the unilateral, unregulated manner in which creditors and collection agents add costs, including legal fees, to debtors’ accounts, both before and after judgment.