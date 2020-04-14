Covid-19: 15 Western Cape residents in intensive care

Cape Town – Of the 628 Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape, more than 500 are resident in Cape Town. Premier Alan Winde said on Monday there are 29 Covid-19 positive people being treated in hospitals in the province, with 15 of these in intensive care. A 68-year-old male from the Western Cape, who had a history of underlying health problems, was among the two new coronavirus deaths recorded yesterday. The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in South Africa now stands at 27. There were 512 cases in the metro, 192 in the west, 139 in the south, 30 in the north, 49 in Tygerberg, 39 in the east, 34 in Klipfontein, 15 in Mitchells Plain and 14 in Khayelitsha. There were 56 cases on the Garden Route, 29 in the Cape Winelands, 10 in the Overberg, and five on the West Coast, with 16 unallocated cases.

“There are currently 29 Covid-19 positive people being treated in hospitals in the province, with 15 of these in intensive care,” said Winde.

“As a province, we have seen an uptick in the number of community transmissions, especially in the metro area. We therefore call on all of our residents to take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.

"Residents are reminded that they should only leave their homes to purchase food, collect a social grant, go to the pharmacy, seek medical attention, or if they are employed to do an essential service."

Community screening and testing will resume in areas across the province tomorrow.

"We encourage those in communities where testing is occurring to make use of the opportunity. Screening and testing help us to identify pockets of infection, and allow our contact tracing teams to get to work quickly and work to stop the spread," Winde said.

Today’s testing will be conducted in the following areas: Cape Winelands: Mbekweni, Oliver Tambo. Garden Route: Asla Park, Mzathi Street Blocks. Metro: Bloekombos, Kraaifontein (Ward 6), Delft, Bo-Kaap, Imizamo Yethu, Lotus River, Grassy Park, Gugulethu, Nyanga and Kleinvlei.

Screening sites may change at short notice in order to respond to needs as they arise.

Sub Districts Cape Metro:

Sub-district Cases Western 192 Southern 139 Northern 30 Tygerberg 49 Eastern 39 Klipfontein 34 Mitchells Plain 15 Khayelitsha 14 Total 512



Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District Sub-district Cases Garden Route Bitou 6 Garden Route Knysna 13 Garden Route George 13 Garden Route Hessequa 5 Garden Route Mossel Bay 17 Garden Route Oudtshoorn 2 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 16 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 6 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 6 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1 Overberg Overstrand 9 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 3 West Coast Swartland 2

Unallocated: 16.

Cape Times