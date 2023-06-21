Covid-19 Compensation Scheme pays out R450 000 for three deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccinations

The Covid-19 Vaccine Injury No Fault Compensation Scheme has received a total of 49 claims and made payouts to claimants to the tune of R671 000. This was revealed by Health Minister Joe Phaahla when he was responding to parliamentary questions form EFF MP Naledi Chirwa.

The government set up the Covid-19 Injury No Fault Compensation Fund to cover claims in the unlikely event of severe vaccine injuries. The scheme was approved by the National Coronavirus Command Council as one of the conditions to sign the agreements for the Covid-19 vaccines. At the time it was set up, R250 million was to be allocated in the first year based on an estimated case load of between 800 and 2 000 successful claims, as well as administrative costs.

More on this Two compensation claims lodged against Covid-19 No Fault Compensation Fund

Chirwa wanted to know about the number of Covid-19 vaccines that have been administered since January 2020, and whether any fatal adverse effects were recorded. Phaahla said the Covid-19 vaccination programme started on February 17, 2021. “According to the Electronic Vaccination Data System, the total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered for the period 17 February 2021 and 5 June 2023 are 38 977 115,” he said.

He confirmed that there were three deaths resulting from Guillain Barre Syndrome following administration of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine that have been linked to the vaccine. Phaahla also said a total of 49 claims have been received by the Covid-19 Vaccine Injury No Fault Compensation Scheme. “All the claims have been adjudicated by the Adjudication Panel and finalised,” he said.

His response showed that 30 of the claims had no evidence of temporary or permanent disability. The scheme has paid R450 000 for the three deaths while a total of R171 000 was paid for a permanent disability claim and R45 000 for temporary disability claim. There was also a payment of R5 600 for a private doctor consultation claim.

There were six claims that were assessed but still require additional information. Phaahla also said his department, in collaboration with South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, has widely communicated to the public how to report adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), including on social media, through training of health care workers and through webinars/media engagements. “Only serious and severe AEFI are investigated; 3 075 clinically significant AEFI have been reported and the investigations are either under way or concluded.