Covid-19 survivor shares resounding message of faith

Cape Town – As more survivors recover from Covid-19, the resounding message they share is to have faith. It is the same message that Patrick Franck who recovered after spending 33 days in hospital wants to drive home. The 50-year-old from Parklands said he was diagnosed with Covid pneumonia during the first wave of the pandemic in July. “I developed a fever at work and grew progressively more tired. I was Covid-positive during the first wave and I had passed it on to my wife as well. ’’One morning I developed a cold sweat and my wife immediately arranged for an ambulance. They immediately arrived and put me on oxygen, and my oxygen saturation was only at 22.

’’Normally it should be between 95 to 100 and I probably only had about an hour left to live. The paramedics stabilised me and then took me to New Somerset Hospital.

’’I was immediately transferred to Groote Schuur Hospital, who had high-flow oxygen machines in the high care ward,” he said.

Franck said by the end of his first week, the doctors said there was not much improvement.

After 23 days, Franck was moved to a general ward and was then transferred to the Hospital of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) after spending a day in the ward.

“My oxygen was now more manageable and I could talk and eat easier.”

After over a month in hospital, the avid cyclist said life got back to normal one day at a time.

“Up until before Covid hit, I still played league soccer in the over-45 division and I was an avid cyclist. We’re not sure if any permanent damage was done to my lungs so I may have to hang up my boots.

’’I was able to play from seven to 48 so I have no reason to complain. I am able to go for walks with my wife and the dogs and a gentle cycle so as to not push myself too hard.

’’I went back to work full time in October and I’m fortunate not to have too many post-Covid side effects. I’m very grateful for that,” he said.

Cape Times