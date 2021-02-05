Covid vaccine: Ramaphosa reaches out to India following criticism from law firm

Cape Town - Under-fire President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally reached out to India after law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company Inc attorneys, representing clients it refers to as “various citizens and organisations within the Republic of South Africa”, accused him of failure to thank the Indian government and the Serum Institute of India (SII) for allocating the vaccine to South Africa.

The law firm said its clients had noted that the South African government and Ramaphosa had highly publicised the arrival of the vaccine from India, celebrating the same and taking credit for the event.

“Our clients note with disappointment that during your address to the nation ... you had failed to thank the Indian government and the Serum Institute of India for their consideration and generosity but chose to praise and recognise pharmaceutical companies, a cellphone company and the people an government of Cuba.

“Your failure to thank the Indian government, the Serum Institute of India and the people of India who had made the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa possible was insulting, inconsiderate and disgraceful,” said the law firm.

Following their letter, which the Presidency has said was receiving attention, Ramaphosa confirmed on Thursday night that he had a telephonic conversation with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.