CPUT concludes emergency evacuation amid engagement with SRC

Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s (CPUT) student representative council (SRC) and university management were locked in a meeting until late on Monday over accommodation and student financial issues among others. CPUT was rocked with week-long violent protests relating to a number of student grievances including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s proposed new rule to defund students enrolled in courses under 60 credits.

“As much as student issues are legitimate, it’s unfortunate that three buildings were scorched, including student accommodation. Attempts to burn a library (were) foiled when the fire was contained in the toilet,” said Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela. Manamela also refuted that some buses that were contracted to ferry students were involved in accidents in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

CPUT had taken the decision to shut all its campuses and vacate students from residences following the unrest. However, this was also marred with hours of delays, with some students waiting in the cold from morning until late at night. University spokesperson Lauren Kansely said about 52 buses were used during the emergency evacuation of residences.

CPUT management on Monday said their evacuation was concluded. “Most students have arrived safely, with a few buses still in transit, in the major provinces of Eastern Cape; Kwazulu-Natal; Gauteng; Limpopo; Mpumalanga; Free State; Northern Cape and North West provinces. “The emergency evacuation was always guided by the utmost appreciation for the safety and security of our staff and students.

“We appeal to our CPUT community to continue to reject fake news which attempts to distort reality and create fear. “We believe that the mass take-up of the offer of free transport is proof that the majority of CPUT students reject protest action and want to focus on their studies without being intimidated and bullied to participate in violent and criminal demonstrations,” management said. SRC president Mpfunzeni Ramano confirmed late on Monday afternoon that they were still in a meeting with management.

“Judging by where we are in terms of the engagement it seems we are still going to be here for a long time,” he said. Meanwhile, the University of Western Cape (UWC) which also saw student protest action, moved classes online. UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said among the things they resolved were implementing a shuttle service with additional routes for students in residence starting yesterday.