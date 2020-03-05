CPUT condemns 'acts of criminality' during protests

Cape Town – Police are investigating a case of public violence after CPUT students allegedly vandalised university buildings, staff members’ cars and service providers’ equipment. Seventeen vehicles and several windows of buildings on the campus were damaged. The institution’s executive management said yesterday that in the past two days, student protests had resulted in sporadic acts of vandalism. “As executive management, we condemn these acts of criminality conducted under the cloak of genuine student demands.” While the institution said arrests had been made, police said no arrests were affected.

A task team comprising management and SRC representatives meets three times a week to ensure that any student issues are dealt with in an efficient manner, the executive said.

“It is imperative that the university management engages only with the SRC on all student-related matters as per the gazetted CPUT statute.

“We cannot allow the undermining of the democratically elected Student Representative Council by engaging with organisations not part of the formal university governance structures.”

“Given the complexity of a multi-campus university, as well as faculties being spread over five campuses, Deans of Faculties will assess the situation hourly today (Wednesday) and beyond and advise on the normal continuation of classes.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Bellville South police on Tuesday found a group of about 300 students gathered outside the student centre.

“These students then started to throw stones towards the windows of the engineering building, cars in the parking lot and the security office.”

“A public violence case was registered for investigation at SAPS Bellville South,” Van Wyk said.

EFF Student Command spokesperson Chulumanco Nkasela said that instead of management meeting them halfway to find an amicable solution, it had suspended six students and two SRC members.

“None of our grievances have been solved, and things remain tense here. The first thing we tried to do before embarking on this strike was to speak with management who showed arrogance and no interest.

"All they care about is protecting their infrastructure.”

