CPUT students protest over ‘unresolved’ grievances

Cape Town - Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students embarked on protest action on Tuesday after accusing the institution of failing to address issues. Student Representative Council (SRC) president Mpfunzeni Ramano said: “There are a lot of issues that we are facing here and as the SRC, we called a mass meeting to discuss them. The issues include NSFAS funding, the issue of shuttles, accommodation and access to campus clinics.

“There are students who are graduating but aren't getting their certificates. “You also find that residences are congested, with 11 students sharing a room. So we as the SRC had called a meeting about these issues but the university intimidated us by deploying private security and police. It was a peaceful mass meeting, even today there are no classes,” he said. CPUT students took to social media platforms to encourage others to join in protest until their demands were met.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the protest action was by a small group. “The university is not shut down and the academic programme continues. “The issue largely relates to a new NSFAS funding condition that any student who is studying for less than 60 course credits is no longer eligible for accommodation, living and transport allowance.

“NSFAS initially verified these students for study at the commencement of the 2023 academic year and they were accepted into university accredited and unaccredited accommodation. “The new condition affects in the region of 822 CPUT students who are now left unfunded in critical areas. We continue to engage with NSFAS and student leadership on the way forward. “Participating in violent protest action puts students at risk of disciplinary measures which ultimately affect their prospects to complete their studies, gaining acceptance into residence and finding employment. We respect the rights of others to protest peacefully, however, disruptions of this nature impede on the rights of the majority of students to attend classes and for staff to work in a non-hostile environment. We hope to reach a resolution on this matter quickly, for the well-being of all within our CPUT community,” she said.