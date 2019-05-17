File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Police continue to make strides to control the commission of serious crimes in the Nyanga precinct. Spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said two suspects, aged 19 and 23, were expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today following their arrest on a charge of rape.

“The two and a third suspect who is yet to be arrested allegedly grabbed two friends, aged 14 and 16, while they were chatting at about 8pm on Monday night in Khetsha Street, Browns Farm.

“When the victims hesitated, the suspects threatened them with a firearm and took them to a shack where they repeatedly raped them. After the ordeal, the victims went to their homes and the matter was reported to the police.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects,” said Malo.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Wednesday, two suspects were nabbed for house robbery.

“Early on Wednesday, two suspects, aged 23 and 19, were arrested after they robbed a plasma TV and DVD player in Browns Farm. The complainant was asleep when she heard a banging on her door, and while checking, two suspects, one armed, entered the house, pointed a firearm at her and took the items,” said Malo.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance today.

In Bellville and Kensington, police including the Anti-Gang Unit arrested five suspects caught in possession of unlicensed firearms during three separate police interventions.

“Members of the local Crime Prevention Unit reacted on a complaint of an armed robbery where a 31-year-old man was robbed of a substantial amount of cash in Voortrekker Road.

“The three Somalian suspects fled with the cash, and following a search of the area, the suspects, aged 24, 31 and 42, were cornered in Durban Road by police,” said police spokesperson Andre Traut.

They were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.