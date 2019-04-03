Police have not ruled out the possibility of the Sybrand Park incident being connected to the Hout Bay shootings, said police. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Transport officials were locked in a late meeting yesterday to map a plan to address the ongoing taxi violence following the death of yet another driver in Sybrand Park in Mowbray yesterday. His death came a day after four drivers believed to belong to the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations were killed and two others wounded during a brazen shooting outside the Hout Bay police station on Monday.

A week earlier, another person believed to be a taxi driver was shot dead in the same area. The dispute was over operating routes.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of the Sybrand Park incident being connected to the Hout Bay shootings, said police spokesperson André Traut.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a taxi driver in his twenties are being investigated by police after his body was discovered with a gunshot wound, in his vehicle at a garage in Golf Course Road, Sybrand Park at 4am,” he said.

He said no one had been arrested.

Mowbray community policing forum chairperson Jonathan Hobday said: “It appears the shooting occurred elsewhere. Camera footage shows two unidentifiable men leaving the scene in haste.

"Police are investigating and have not ruled out a link to the Hout Bay incident because the victims there seem to have been from a rival group.”

Following the Hout Bay shooting, specialist detectives were dispatched to probe the incident.

Codeta spokesperson Besuthu Ndungeni said they received word that those killed in the shooting in Hout Bay were members of their association.

“The provincial transport authorities have suspended the route and threatened to impound taxis operating in the area. There needs to be urgent talks and the only solution is regulatory measures,” he said.

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association spokesperson Andile Seyamo said he could not shed light on the situation as it was yet to be confirmed who were involved.

Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said: “Our officials have flooded the area and kept things quiet.”

Cape Times