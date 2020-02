Criticism 'gun amnesty didn't work' after taxi driver is shot 12 times









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – In a gruesome attack in Khayelitsha, a taxi driver was shot 12 times, killing him on the spot. The 51-year-old was attacked at the corner of Walter Sisulu and Lindela Road in Makhaza on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Pholelwa Njara said his body was found in a Toyota Quantum. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident are being investigated and a case of murder has been registered for investigation,” Njara said. She appealed to anyone with information to contact Harare police on 0213639024. Information may be shared anonymously.

On January 31 a 34-year-old Bellville taxi driver was shot dead in Paarl, near the Paarl Train Station.

The day before that a 32-year-old taxi gaatjie (touter), was stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow gaatjie, in Goodwood after a heated altercation over who would transport a passenger.

The Harare Community Policing Forum (CPF) yesterday condemned the latest incident, and project co-ordinator, Funeka Soldaat, said no-one deserved to die that way.

Soldaat said the area’s CPF regularly attended violent crime scenes, as many people were illegally in possession of firearms.

“Clearly the amnesty did not work,” she said.

Two weeks ago four people were shot and wounded and one was killed in Makabeni Road, Khayelitsha.

The incident is suspected to have been gang-related.

Three days prior to that four patrons, including a person believed to be a member of the SANDF, were killed in KwaMafu’s shebeen in Site B, Khayelitsha when six gunmen stormed the premises and fired 17 shots at customers.

One man survived the incident after fleeing into the ladies’ toilet, sitting in a cubicle and holding the door closed with his feet.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz yesterday condemned the latest shooting.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

