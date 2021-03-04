Crocodiles escape from commercial breeding farm in Cape Winelands

Cape Town - Officials have urged the public to be on the lookout after a large number of young crocodiles escaped from a commercial breeding farm in Bonnievale in the Cape Winelands District.

Twenty of the young Nile crocodiles were recaptured following operations by CapeNature, the landowners in the area, the owner of the crocodile breeding farm and the South African Police Service.

However an unknown number remained at large and have in all likelihood found their way to the Breede River, which runs in the vicinity.

The crocodiles vary in size from 1.2m to 1.5m and present medium danger to people because they are farmed animals, used to regular feeding and therefore did not hunt for their food, said JamesBrent Styan, a spokesperson for Environmental MEC Anton Bredell.

“An area about 5km upstream towards Robertson and 5km downstream towards Swellendam is the key area.