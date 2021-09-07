Cry for action after woman’s dismembered, burnt body found in bin

CAPE TOWN- Residents in Mbekweni, Paarl and the family of Siphokazi Booi, whose body is believed to have been dismembered before being set alight, are calling for swift police action. Booi, 27, was last seen by her friends on Friday morning allegedly arguing with her boyfriend in his structure.

On Sunday just after 3pm residents made the discovery of charred remains of a woman at a dumping site near the railway lines after following an unusual smell that came from the smoke at the site. Irate residents later set alight the boyfriend’s car and demolished his shack. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said a 30-year-old man was taken in for questioning as a “person of interest” but not arrested yet.

A murder is under investigation. According to Booi’s aunt, Nontando Booi, councillor Zukiswa Nomana informed them of the burnt body found and inquired about the whereabouts of Booi. “She knew that Siphokazi had abuse issues with her boyfriend and the last time we had seen her was on Thursday. We called her friends who informed us they left her at the boyfriend’s house at about 2am and at the time they were arguing. When we visited the boyfriend he claimed that she left.”

The aunt said the family had tried on numerous occasions to encourage her niece to cut ties with the boyfriend. “We believe he dismembered her body so she would fit inside the rubbish bin which he pushed to the dumping site and set alight. Siphokazi has been staying with him for some time now. Last month he assaulted her and she was hospitalised at Tygerberg, she was due to go for an eye operation this month. The boyfriend was expected to appear in court on October 4,” she added. Emotions ran high on Monday outside the police station, with the family, civil organisations and residents calling for police to make arrests, and the police expressing their unhappiness with residents demolishing the shack before forensics could analyse it.

The boyfriend’s uncle, Mothela Nzala, said police allowed him to see his nephew on Monday. “I have informed the family about the incident. He admitted to me he killed her.” According to councillor Nomana, the upper body and head were visible in the burnt remains.

“When the family and friends of Siphokazi did not know her whereabouts, we went to the police and informed them we believed the burnt body was her and asked for them to speak with the boyfriend. “When we arrived with police near his shack, he was standing outside, and as soon he noticed us he ran but was apprehended. I tried to calm the residents but my efforts failed. While I understand the frustrations, we must allow police to do their job so that they win the case in court,” said Nomana. Luxolo Mvandaba, chairperson of NPO Unmasking a Man’s Emotions, said a peaceful march is planned for Tuesday, and called for men to attend and take a stand against gender-based violence.