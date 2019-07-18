File photo: AP

Cape Town – With the city in the grips of another cold front and winter increasingly making its presence felt, caution should be heeded when trying to stay warm. The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service has warned of an increase in residential fires this winter, with the fire brigade responding to 150 formal residential fires in the city.

Normally, it's fires in informal settlements that make the headlines, but last month's statistics showed a 15 percent decrease in the number of informal settlement fires, but a 15 percent increase in formal residential fires during the same period a year ago, the City said.

In June, the fire brigade responded to 150 formal residential fires.

“Winter presents a challenge, as residents start relying on heaters, electric blankets, and other methods to ward off the chill.

"The use of so-called galley fires, also known as imbawula, is another big risk factor, as the fumes could result in carbon monoxide poisoning,” mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said.

“Add other potential factors like electrical faults, smoking, open flames and the like, and the need for extreme vigilance becomes apparent."

Fire safety tips for winter include:

– Ensure that the heater is off before going to sleep or leaving home;

– Make sure all the components like the heater, regulator and hose connectors of your unit are well maintained and follow manufacturer guidelines closely;

– Always ensure that the room in use is well ventilated. If it becomes stuffy, open windows and doors to allow fresh air in immediately;

– Carbon monoxide is a colourless and odourless gas that can go completely unnoticed yet cause serious illness or, in severe cases, death due to poisoning;

– Never place clothes or other items like towels over your heater;

– Do not move your unit while it is in use. First turn it off and wait for it to cool down a little before moving it around;

– Keep heaters at least one metre (three feet) away from all flammable objects including furniture, curtains, books and boxes;

– Never leave a fireplace unattended and ensure there are no hot embers remaining;

– Keep matches and other ignition sources away from children; and

– Switch off electric blankets at the socket and ensure that it is not left on throughout the night.