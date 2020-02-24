Cape Town – Durbanville police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a three-vehicle collision on the Contermanskloof Road near Durbanville this morning.
At about 6.45am, a 29-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were critically injured, said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.
The woman died while being extricated from the car and the boy had to be taken to Tygerberg Hospital by helicopter.
According to Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa, the Contermanskloof Road had to closed for a considerable length of time after ER24 paramedics, Metro Rescue and the Western Cape Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene at 7.20am to find the vehicles in the middle of the busy road.
"On closer inspection, medics found a woman and a boy, believed to be 7 years old, lying trapped inside the one light motor vehicle, both in a critical condition," Meiring said.