Culpable homicide case opened after woman dies, boy injured in Contermanskloof crash









Cape Town – Durbanville police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a three-vehicle collision on the Contermanskloof Road near Durbanville this morning. At about 6.45am, a 29-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were critically injured, said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana. The woman died while being extricated from the car and the boy had to be taken to Tygerberg Hospital by helicopter. According to Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa, the Contermanskloof Road had to closed for a considerable length of time after ER24 paramedics, Metro Rescue and the Western Cape Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene at 7.20am to find the vehicles in the middle of the busy road. "On closer inspection, medics found a woman and a boy, believed to be 7 years old, lying trapped inside the one light motor vehicle, both in a critical condition," Meiring said.

"Rescue services had to use specialised equipment to free the two entrapped patients.

"Unfortunately, during the extrication, the woman succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead."

Meiring said once the boy was extricated, he was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life-support interventions.

Shortly after the boy was airlifted by the Red Cross AMS helicopter to a nearby hospital.

On Saturday night, three people were killed and another left critically injured when an SUV crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle on the R45 near Franschhoek.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene after 10.30pm to find local security services on the scene. An SUV and light motor vehicle were found in the middle of the road.

"On closer inspection, medics found two men and two women lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle.

"The two men and one woman were found with numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were later declared dead.

"Once freed, medics treated the woman and provided her with advanced life-support interventions before she was transported to a nearby hospital for further care."



