Cape Town – South Africa has the highest prevalence of cyberbullying, with a quarter of parents reporting that their child had been cyberbullied. This is according to a 2018 Ipsos Global Adviser study conducted in 28 countries.

Rianette Leibowitz, an expert on cyberbullying and founder of SaveTNet Cyber Safety NPC, said: “Besides the alarming statistics, cyberbullying has been the cause of many young people going as far as taking their own lives, with the impact causing a far-reaching ripple effect.”

The findings from another survey conducted by 1st for Women reinforces the magnitude of this growing problem, with 64% of the 4 000 participants believing that children were at risk.

The extent of cyberbullying in South Africa has prompted the women-centric insurer to launch the first cyberbullying insurance product in South Africa, which addresses the financial as well as legal burden of cyberbullying.

“The costs of addressing cyberbullying can be astronomical, with lawyers charging around R3 000 an hour for consultations alone.

‘‘Also, in many instances, legal intervention is needed to put a stop to the bullying and bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Casey Rousseau from 1st for Women.

A 13-year-old Pretoria girl who committed suicide after allegedly being bullied on WhatsApp was buried at the weekend.

Colleen Strauss, chief executive officer of the Sinoville Crisis Centre, said the girl was extremely traumatised by the alleged bullying and cautioned that children complaining about bullying should never be ignored.

“I think the big reasons is people are not facing the person in person, it’s easier behind the screen to send insulting messages than to do it in person.

"There's no control measure if parents are not actively involved.”

Strauss said parents should talk to their children if they notice behavioural changes, a drop in marks and less involvement in family activities.

“Parents should actively listen and then go to the school to see what the proper procedures are and what procedures they should follow.”

