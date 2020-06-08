Cyclist attacked, robbed by panga-wielding assailants

Cape Town – Yet another cyclist had a narrow escape after two men armed with pangas robbed him of his bicycle, opposite the US Embassy, near Steenberg Village, at the weekend. The Pedal Power Association (PPA) said the cyclist was left lying on the ground with a broken leg, and was later admitted in hospital. PPA chairperson Rens Rezelman said such incidents were a cause for great concern, as people had a greater thirst for keeping healthy. He condemned the “violent attack that had a criminal element”. “With the lockdown, there has been a healthy increase in cycling, and such incidents are very unfortunate,” he said.

He said the lockdown had made it difficult to cycle in groups and that is what made them vulnerable to criminals.

“When criminals see a cyclist alone, they see it as a chance to rob and take advantage,” he said.

Rezelman said the PPA fully supported the fight against Covid-19, but did not encourage cyclists to ride alone.

“They don’t have to ride in groups because that is not allowed, but I don’t encourage them to be alone, at least there must be other cyclists around, keeping in mind that there should be space between them, as per the regulations,” he said.

He added that cyclists should try to avoid bike-jacking hotspots.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they had no record of the incident.

A Facebook user, who commented on a post about the incident, wrote that cycling along the Spaanschemat River Road, up to the American Embassy, was one of his favourite routes.

“Safe cycling lanes have been provided by the City. Such a pity that this barbaric attack, during level 3 of the lockdown, has changed my perception of the cycle route’s level of safety,” he wrote.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.