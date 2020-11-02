Cyclist has second escape after being knocked over, robbed of bike

Cape Town – Yet another cyclist had a narrow escape when he was bumped over by a vehicle and robbed of his bicycle along Slangkop Road yesterday. It was the second time Brendon Stevens was attacked, the first incident being in July. About yesterday’s incident, he said: “I was hit by the car this morning. There were five of us inside the yellow line, going over Ocean View towards Misty Cliffs. “A car then tried to squeeze the two riders at the back of the group off the road, but the riders managed to swerve and avoid the car.” He said the car then drove straight into him, knocking him on to the bonnet, then swerved to get him off the bonnet.

“The car then circled back and raced back at the other cyclists. They then stopped and picked up the destroyed bike,” he said.

Two people stopped and drove him back towards Claremont.

“I am healing up and very impressed with the work from the police. I was hijacked of my previous road bike in July as well.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Ocean View police were investigating cases of robbery with an instrument other than a firearm, and reckless and negligent driving.

“An unknown vehicle bumped a cyclist. The suspect took the victim’s bicycle, loaded it into his vehicle and drove off,” said Van Wyk.

Pedal Power Association (PPA) chairperson Steve Hayward said there was an increase in the methods that criminals used to rob cyclists of their bicycles.

“It is clear that they have no regard for anyone’s safety. PPA recommends that cyclists keep using well-populated routes and areas that can be called safe.

“It is such a shame that cyclists are now being deprived of some great cycling areas, purely because criminals are taking advantage of the quieter routes,” said Hayward.

The increase in attacks spurred PPA to call on municipalities to erect warning signs in hot-spot areas.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or Ocean View police at 021 783 8309, or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Cape Times