DA and Cederberg First trounce the ANC and PA to retain wards in key seats

Cape Town - In crucial by-elections held in the Western Cape on Wednesday, the DA and the Cederberg First Residents Association (CE) have retained wards in the Cape Agulhas and Cederberg municipalities. The DA retained ward 5 in Struisbaai, Cape Agulhas, by 1 066 votes, the CE retained ward 6 in Cederberg by 831 votes.

DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said the victory in Cape Agulhas ensures that the ward contested by five other parties, as well as an independent candidate, stays in their hands. “It safeguards clean governance and proper service delivery for all residents. We wish to congratulate newly elected DA councillor, Dr Andries Eksteen, on his victory. Andries is a respected resident of Struisbaai and we are confident that he will build on the successes already achieved in the ward,” Simmers said. CE leader Dr Ruben Richards said they were overjoyed and deeply grateful to voters who had “entrusted us with a clear mandate to achieve our objectives”.

“CE is proud of its Ward 6 candidate, Andre Mouton, a child of the tea fields of Eselbank. He has a distinguished career as an electronics engineer and explosives technician with world-renowned credibility and trust. “With Andre as part of our team, we are confident that we can rescue the ailing Cederberg municipality. “Of course, we must first convince the now minority (ANC/PA) to vacate their seats of power,” said Richards.