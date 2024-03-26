DA candidate lists to ‘rescue’ SA were chosen on merit, says Steenhuisen

Communications consultant Kabelo Kgobisa-Ngcaba and anti-crime activist Ian Cameron are among the names on the DA’s list of candidates nominated to stand for election to Parliament and the nine provincial legislatures. Among the candidates unveiled at a media briefing were 11 “new exciting candidates that reflect the DA vision and principles”, the party said.

Federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the candidates were selected following a “rigorous, meritocratic process” that comprised 11 different stages. The lists were not kept closed to the party’s public representatives and associates. “We believe in an open opportunity process and infuse everything we do,” Zille said. In April 2023, the DA called for people to apply to be candidates and a total of 1 200 candidates applied.

Zille explained the process that was followed, which included screening, potential candidate process, tests and interviews, among others. “We believe that anybody who becomes a DA public representative must understand the party. They must know our history, policies, principle and how to apply and understand the DA and the country’s constitution,” she said. “The 11 stage process started with 1 200 candidates. In the end we had 200 electable positions. People fell after having not made the grade,” she said.

“We are convinced the people we have chosen are the very best South Africa has to offer, who are available to serve as the public representatives in Parliament and legislatures,” Zille added. She noted that there were appeals at every stage of the selection process. “There were many appeals at every stage of the way but in the end people believed the process was fair. We had a relatively smooth outcome and commitment to abide by the process,” she said.

Some of the new candidates include Kgobisa-Ngcaba, who said she genuinely believed the DA was the only party that can rescue South Africa. “I am very happy to represent the DA. I want to help grow the party. I want to take our message to more voters across the country and ultimately to rescue South Africa,” said Kgobisa-Ngcanga.

Cameron said he was proud to be an official DA candidate. “We desperately need to scale our onslaught against the viral, cancerous evil infection that the ANC has infested South Africa with,” Cameron said. DA leader John Steenhuisen said the candidate selection process was not easy and the product that emerged was something they were proud of.

He said they had sought the best and brightest individuals South Africa had to offer. “They made the DA not only their political home but a political vehicle through which to bring hope and change to communities across SA. They are going to rescue the country from decades of ANC corruption and decay,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the candidates were not chosen on the basis of political allegiance and proximity to senior politicians. “The entire candidate selection process was created to ensure that meritocracy continues to prevail in our party’s ranks offering the best our country has to offer. “It is a triumph of diversity through merit. We are proud of our lists,” Steenhuisen said.