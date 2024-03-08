The DA has come under fire by opposition parties for seemingly providing a soft landing for political cadres who face corruption allegations instead of holding them accountable, following the redeployment of axed Drakenstein mayor Conrad Poole to the provincial legislature. Poole was ousted as mayor at a council meeting last month following a motion of no confidence brought by the ANC’s leader in council, Moutie Richards.

The motion followed an investigation into allegations that Poole was involved in a pay-for-jobs scheme. Out of 62 councillors in a secret ballot vote, 34 voted in favour of the motion, 26 against and two councillors abstained. While the DA has now been criticised by opposition parties for redeploying Poole to the provincial legislature, the party said he will fill the spot left by Dan Plato until the election and was the next person on the list willing to take up the temporary position.

GOOD Party Drakenstein councillor and caucus whip Keagen Gertse said: “The DA clearly has no problem providing a soft landing for political cadres who have corruption allegations to answer for instead of holding them accountable. Something they criticise the ANC for doing. Instead of using this as an opportunity to re-evaluate the public servants they entrust with serving the people of South Africa, the DA instead rewards incompetence with a cosy seat in the provincial parliament. Poole’s resignation from council places him outside of the council’s jurisdiction for the disciplinary proceedings which the investigation recommended as a result of the prima facie evidence of an alleged breach of the councillor’s Code of Conduct.

“It seems the DA will do anything to avoid the allegations being tested and has failed to act openly and transparently.” Gertse said they had written to the speaker of council requesting him to confirm that Poole is not being protected by the DA or the council and that the investigation by council be reported to the Hawks for probing. ANC Western Cape MPL Khalid Sayed said they condemned the former mayor being redeployed as it made it difficult for him to be disciplined because it takes him out of council.

“It shows the DA is not serious about tackling corruption. The DA talks a big talk when it comes to fighting corruption, but they are actually abusing the process to make sure their own avoid accountability. It shows the DA does not take the seat of the Western Cape legislature seriously, they use it as a dumping ground for those voted out in council for corruption. The legislature has the highest standard of ethics and ethical conduct, to hold the executive to account. How can he hold the government of the Western Cape accountable, if his very entry is as a result of having a successful vote of no confidence against him, based on various allegations of corruption?” asked Sayed. DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers said: “He (Poole) will fill the spot left by Dan Plato until the election and was the next person on the list willing to take up this temporary position. As far as the investigation against him is concerned, he is no longer a councillor.”