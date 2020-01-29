DA constituency head Geordin Hill-Lewis yesterday said the motion was successful, with 22 of 25 votes. There was one abstention.
The result will now be forwarded to the Federal Executive, which will consider the result and decide on whether to give Naik three days to offer reasons why he should not resign.
Hill-Lewis said based on Naik’s reasons, it would then be decided whether to take matters further, including presenting the motion to the council.
“We recognise that this is a difficult time for George. It is in times of difficulty that true values are shown. We will move swiftly now to restore the integrity of the mayoralty, and of the George Municipality.