KZN DA leader Zwakele Mncwango's wedding took place at his home in Nongoma, which Good leader Patricia de Lille attended. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango will not be facing any disciplinary action after being pictured with Good party leader Patricia de Lille. This despite putting ex-MP hopeful Siphesihle Dube through the wringer for taking a picture with De Lille at her birthday celebration at Rands in Khayelitsha earlier this year.

At the weekend, newly-wed Mncwango was pictured with De Lille, who was wearing orange and black traditional Xhosa attire at the festivities - the same colour scheme as her new party.

De Lille captioned the picture: “Attending the wedding of my dear, principled friend (Mncwango) in Nongoma. May your marriage be blessed with happiness.”

Another picture she uploaded, with De Lille standing between the newly-weds was captioned: “The happy couple! What a special day in their lives.”

On whether Mncwango would face the same action as that of Dube, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “A wedding is a private celebration of love. We congratulate our colleague Mcwango for his wedding.”

Malatsi said: “There has been no judgment in Siphesihle Dube’s case.”

Dube is former political appointee spokesperson in the provincial Department of Transport and Public Works.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen lodged the complaint against Dube, particularly in light of Dube being nominated to represent the party in the National Assembly.

Steenhuisen mentioned Dube’s apparent history of sharing pro- De Lille posts on social media, adding that Dube had a “social media history of publicly sharing and liking posts that are critical of the party”. He addressed the complaint to the party’s federal executive chairperson, James Selfe.

Yesterday, Selfe said: “Mncwango celebrated a very personal day and he is allowed to invite who he wishes to celebrate this day with him.

“It is a private occasion. The two contexts are slightly different. That is all I’m prepared to say.”

Cape Times