On Tuesday, provincial DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen joined a march against GBV in Tafelsig using the same march to canvas for votes for a ward by-election today.
Children’s rights organisation Molo Songololo lambasted the party, with director Patric Solomons saying men usually dominated political parties and drove the patriarchal system.
“They usually get involved in marches and other activities to score political points and manipulate and deceive voters. Using GBV as a platform to campaign for votes is shameless, especially if you have done nothing to fight it among your own, in government, business, unions or the general public. It is shameful,” said Solomons.
Madikizela on Tuesday said GBV had a political element.