DA wants ex-Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga out for ‘racist Zille’ post

The DA has confirmed serving its senior member and former Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga with a notice of intention to suspend him from all party activities. The party has launched an investigation into claims that he brought the DA into disrepute, among other transgressions of the DA’s standards of conduct for its members, following his social media post that chairperson of the Federal Council Helen Zille was a “racist”.

Accusing Zille of working with the ANC, Bhanga posted: “Zille is the most racist person. She has a file of all the black people. I learnt how she got information to try to destroy me. I’m hurt to know that you were working with the ANC against me.” The party said the matter has been referred to the party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) for an investigation. “The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape has unanimously resolved to serve DA member Nqaba Bhanga with a notice of intention to suspend him from all party activities pending the outcome of an investigation into claims of bringing the party in disrepute, among other transgressions of the DA’s standards of conduct for its members.