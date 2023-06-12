Dagga stashed in couch, Manenberg suspect busted

Cape Town - Twenty bankies of dagga hidden in a couch and 10 in a plastic bag were confiscated from a house in Manenberg at the weekend. The City said its law enforcement officers, attached to the Housing Safety Unit, attended to a complaint of drug dealing at the house on Friday.

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested. “We’ve had numerous sizeable drug busts this month so far, and in many instances, the successes came about either as a result of visible policing or tip-offs from the public,” said Safety and Security mayco member JP Smith. “The reality is that most people know where the drug outlets are situated in their communities, and we applaud those who take the very brave step to come forward and share information.

“Drugs, their impact and links to other crimes, place a heavy toll on many communities and the enforcement services in our city. “And, while the City has reasonable success in making drug-related arrests, as a country, we need to work a lot harder at addressing this scourge,” said Smith. Separately in Manenberg on Friday, Metro Police officers became involved in a high-speed chase with the driver of vehicle. When they brought the vehicle to a stop, they found the driver sitting on a plastic bag containing more than 1 200 mandrax tablets, two sachets of dagga and approximately 200g of tik.