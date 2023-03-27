DA’s loss is Airbnb’s gain as Ngwenya quits again

Cape Town - Former DA head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, who recently quit the party has confirmed she will be taking up a post to lead Airbnb’s policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa. “It’s a big and awesome job to be tasked with, and for a company whose mission I’m so excited to help drive. Thank you DA for the opportunity to shape the policy agenda at such an integral time in South Africa,” Ngwenya posted on Twitter.

Her resignation comes ahead of the party’s federal congress, where a federal leader, federal chair and three deputy federal chairs will be elected. Ngwenya had reportedly made all the necessary preparations for the federal congress, which is scheduled for the beginning of April. Ngwenya first resigned as the DA policy head in January 2019, citing a lack of budget and support from the party's leadership.

Political analyst, Sipho Seepe said Ngwenya may have thought that the party had changed. “There is definitely concern about the exodus of prominent black members from the party. For whatever reason, they end up either being pushed out or resigning as a result of being frustrated. It boils down to the party's inability to tackle the issue of race. For as long as the race question remains unresolved, we shouldn't be surprised when it raises its ugly head. Unfortunately, the impression this gives is that black people are easily expendable in the DA,” Seepe said. Former Western Cape DA member, Masizole Mnqasela said there had been “constant discomfort” with the approach the leadership of the DA was taking.

“The current trajectory within the DA is creating an impression that only some are welcome in the party, and they can speak freely and others must just be grateful they are in Parliament or council and keep quiet. “That’s not healthy for democracy. South Africans are tired of race-based politics, we do not need a country of black people or one of white people.

We need a South Africa of all people,” he said. DA MP Cilliers Brink said Ngwenya has played a fundamental role in reorienting the DA to non-racial policies. “She is a devastating critic of racial nationalism, and one of our country’s most articulate proponents of the idea that the individual, regardless of race, is the touch-tone of value in society.