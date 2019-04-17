DAVE Chamberlain has set himself a goal of running 56km every day for 50 days to help save the endangered African Penguin.

South African long-distance runner Dave Chamberlain has set himself a goal of running 56km every day for 50 days to help save the endangered African Penguin. This is in the buildup to the 50th anniversary of the Two Oceans Marathon. Currently on day 46 of 50, Chamberlain is on a total run of 2250km. His last run will be on Saturday for the official marathon.

The initiative, in collaboration with BirdLife South Africa, aims to raise funds and awareness for their project to create new African Penguin colonies in the Indian Ocean by relocating penguins from the Atlantic Ocean, where they were struggling to survive.

Chamberlain, who has previously run across Canada and the US, said he was a natural slacker.

“I chose animals as they don’t have a voice. I am not a scientist, but that doesn’t exclude me from helping. What I can do is run, so I am using this to create awareness.”

The goal was to raise R150000, and to date, 57% has been reached. Chamberlain is running the same route as the Two Oceans Marathon.

Pick * Pay has rallied behind this initiative, sponsoring Chamberlain’s food and refreshments during his runs.

Pick * Pay sustainability general manager Andre Nel said: “We are encouraging our customers in Cape Town who travel along his running route to motivate Chamberlain during his last four days on the road by himself. By snapping a picture of or with Chamberlain and sharing it on social media with the hashtag #PnPBacksDave, customers can stand a chance to win one of two R500 gift cards.

“We hope this will not only help add some fun during his last few days on the road, but also help BirdLife South Africa reach its goal of raising the funds it needs to relocate the penguins safely.”

Some of Chamberlain’s milestones along the way include acquiring a running buddy, joining a running club, and a marriage proposal.