Ousted mayor Patricia de Lille says she was offered a post as an MP by the DA, which she refused.

De Lille would not elaborate on the matter yesterday, saying she would release more details in due course.

In the court papers challenging her axing, De Lille said the proposal she refused was made recently.

DA federal executive council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone said: “The offer of an MP position was made last year before the extent of the rot and serious allegations against Ms De Lille were fully known.

“It was an offer made before the Bowman’s report was received, before the auditor-general’s report was received, and before the conclusion of the internal inquiry into the serious and deep divisions in the City of Cape Town caucus due to Ms de Lille’s divisive and destructive leadership style was fully investigated.”

The DA has cited a radio interview during which De Lille on two occasions indicated that she intended to resign from the DA as soon as she “had cleared my name” as its reason to axe her.

De Lille said the DA used the interview as a hook to invoke a clause in its constitution which provides that party members automatically cease to be members when publicly declaring their intention to resign. She contends this clause is in violation of the constitution.

Tomorrow she heads to the Western Cape High Court to challenge her axing.

“The court papers are ready, it’s with my lawyers. It’s all systems go for Friday,” she said.

De Lille has communicated her intention of approaching the court with the City manager and Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) as respondents to halt declaring her position vacant and dissolving the current mayoral committee.

IEC provincial head Courtney Sampson said: “We have no intention of opposing the application and will abide by the court’s decision, which includes whether the matter will be considered as urgent by the courts.

“The IEC has been informed by the City manager that a vacancy exists and we have a responsibility to fill that position.

‘‘It would, however, be irresponsible of us to do so before the court has made its decision regarding the urgency of the matter and we have 14 days to fill the vacancy, according to legislation.”

Yesterday, the ANC in the province said it would petition the national government to put the City under administration and instruct its councillors to reject the use of the DA’s constitution to remove a mayor from office.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said at a media briefing yesterday that De Lille’s removal as mayor was unconstitutional.

He said councillors should remove her from office as they had elected her.

“The ANC holds no brief for Patricia de Lille, but good governance and constitutional order is being undermined by the DA. They cannot use public officials to do their dirty work.

“The ANC will protect good governance in the City and focus all political parties on the work of the City and nothing else,” he said.

Jacobs said the absence of DA leader Mmusi Maimane at the press conference that announced De Lille’s axing shows “the depths of the DA’s racial crisis”.