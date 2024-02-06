Deadline looms for pupils who want to rewrite matric subjects

Pupils who did not achieve their desired results in the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) have been encouraged to apply to write the May/ June NSC this year. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) Bronagh Hammond said registration for the May/June NSC closes on Friday.

“The WCED encourages all learners who did not achieve their desired results in the 2023 NSC to apply to write the May/June NSC this year. “There are only (three) days left until registration closes on Friday, February 9. “This is an opportunity to obtain one’s NSC and it should not be missed.

“The content is fresh in the candidates’ minds, so it would be beneficial to register to write sooner, rather than having to wait a whole year. “Every candidate who did not pass should continue doing whatever they can to complete Grade 12,” Hammond said. In the province, approximately 30% of the candidates who did not pass required one more subject to pass and about 20% needed two subjects.

To prepare for these examinations, candidates can take advantage of the many matric resources on the WCED website: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/matric-support. This includes study guides, video tutorials and examination papers and memos. The Second Chance Matric Support Programme in the province is also offering private candidates free tutoring classes who are registered to write the May/June examinations. The tutoring will cover the subjects:

Afrikaans FAL, Agricultural Sciences, Business Studies, Economics, English FAL, Geography, History, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy and Physical Sciences. Second Chance Matric Support Centres have been established in selected areas in the province. The centres will provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the NSC or the extended Senior Certificate (SC). There are no costs, and all tuition is offered for free.

Registration to enter the programme has already begun. Information on registration and tutoring venues can be found at: https:// wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/second-chance-matric-programme. The programme is expected to start at the beginning of March 2024. Registration forms for the May/ June NSC can be found on the WCED website: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/national-senior-certificate-nsc-exams