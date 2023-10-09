'Deadly fire should not deter SANDF’

The wildfire that ravaged the Combat Training Centre in Lohatla, in the Northern Cape, killing six members, should not deter the SANDF and the exercise at the camp would continue, says the military chief. A runaway veld fire rolled over from the western border of a mine located next to the training centre on Friday, killing Staff Sergeant Abraham Desember Morajane, Staff Sergeant Sipho Berrington Cele, Corporal Sithembiso Wiseman Ndwalane, Corporal Noxolo Faith Ngubane, Lance Corporal Prince Michael Mthethwa and Lance Corporal Londiwe Purity Zulu.

Their names were released to the public on Sunday. Three others sustained second-degree burns, while some sustained minor injuries. Northern Cape police spokesperson Cherelle Ehlers said four men and one woman died on the scene while another woman died in hospital. An inquest has been opened for investigation.

Friday’s incident came as the SANDF mourned the loss of four colleagues, Private TM Petlane, Rifleman CN Samuels, Rifleman L Siko and Rifleman TS Pieterson – of the 8 Infantry Battalion – who were killed in a freak accident on September 20. Two other members were critically injured in the incident in which a Samil 50 vehicle was towing another Samil 50 when it experienced a burst tyre, causing both vehicles to overturn en route to the SA Army Combat Training Centre. It also follows the death of three naval officers Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector (executive officer), Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa (coxswain) and Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (coxswain in training), who died when a wave battered a submarine in Kommetjie.

The commander of the Armed Forces, General Rudzani Maphwanya, said they “remain soldiers even in the midst of the dark cloud that has befallen us”. Maphwanya said while they grieved the devastation, they must “not be blinded by the tears in our eyes, having the understanding of our purpose as soldiers”. “We must continue to honour those that have lost their lives and those in hospital. We need to continue to look into the horizon.”

The SANDF said: “After certain recommendations and decisions presented by the command group, the exercise will continue; and all prime mission equipment and personnel equipment that was lost in the fire will be replaced to allow the continuation of the exercise. This incident must not deter us in any way. However, it must prepare us to finish this exercise and remain ready for any deployment.” The SA National Defence Union (Sandu) said it anticipated a board of inquiry into the circumstances leading to the loss of the personnel.

Its spokesperson, advocate Pikkie Greeff, said: “Yet another tragedy has now claimed the lives of South African soldiers bringing to total (13) soldiers lost in the past three weeks. “A board of inquiry will be convened by the SANDF to determine, among other things, the circumstances leading to the loss of personnel and equipment as well as the value of the equipment losses, which by social media footage seem substantial. Sandu encourages SANDF members partaking in the exercise at Lohatla to stand strong and expresses the union’s support and appreciation for the members’ service to South Africa.” Agri Northern Cape confirmed on Monday that the fire had been brought under control.

“The devastating effects of continuous fire outbreaks in the Free State, North West and Northern Cape will be felt long after the fires have been extinguished. Wildfires can cause great damage to plants, animals and communities and also threaten food security. “In response to the destruction of vegetation, emergency response efforts are needed to assist farmers with fodder. “The damage to soil health, the disruption of ecosystems and the change in natural fire patterns can have long-lasting consequences,” Agri Northern Cape said.

About 45 000 hectares of pasture were reportedly burnt down, with the damage estimated at R2.9 billion. The chairperson of the portfolio committee on defence and military veterans, Cyril Xaba, extended condolences to the entire SANDF. "We are with the families of the deceased soldiers in this very difficult time,” he said.