Deceased 'watched by killers all night while having fun at popular hangout'









Picture: Andy Choinski/Pixabay Cape Town – Police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the shooting of four people, which left one dead outside two popular hangout spots, the Rands Lounge and the Milk Bar restaurant, in Khayelitsha at the weekend. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation following a shooting incident at Makabeni Road at about 11.15pm on Saturday. “According to information, four people aged between 27 and 36 were shot. A 36-year-old man died due to his injuries while three other victims, including a female, were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. "Police detectives are following up on leads in an effort to bring the perpetrators to book.” Subcouncil 10 chairperson Patrick Mngxunyeni said the incident was gang-related and it was unfortunate that other people were wounded.

“I was informed the man who was killed was the target, who had been watched by his alleged killers all night while he was busy having fun at Rands.

“He did not know he was being watched when he came out.”

Mngxunyeni said the man walked outside with his girlfriend and her friend, who were shot and are fighting for their lives in hospital.

“The incident happened close to two public spaces, Rands Lounge and the Milk Restaurant Bar.”

A sibling of one of the injured women, Sphahle Mankayi, posted on social media that the families of the victims had not yet been informed.

“Please be sensitive. That is my sister and the father of her nine-month old child who will grow up without a child.

“My sister is fighting for her life, her friend will never walk again,” she said.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the murders of four patrons, including an SANDF member, killed in a shebeen on Thursday.

Six gunmen stormed KwaMafu’s shebeen in Site B about 9pm, firing about 17 shots. One man survived the incident after he ran into the ladies’ toilet, sat on a toilet seat and held the door closed with his feet.

Rwexana said detectives are making progress in the investigation of the murders and an update will be given once an arrest has been made.

