Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation following a shooting incident at Makabeni Road at about 11.15pm on Saturday.
“According to information, four people aged between 27 and 36 were shot. A 36-year-old man died due to his injuries while three other victims, including a female, were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.
"Police detectives are following up on leads in an effort to bring the perpetrators to book.”
Subcouncil 10 chairperson Patrick Mngxunyeni said the incident was gang-related and it was unfortunate that other people were wounded.