Decrease in rhino killings in SA but demand for rhino horn continues unabated

In the first six months of this year, a total of 231 rhino were killed in South Africa. This is an 11 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) said on Tuesday that even though there had been a decrease in poaching incidents, the demand for rhino horn remained a constant threat to rhino populations, thus collaboration between the law enforcement agencies was key.

Forty-two rhino were poached in the Kruger National Park and 143 in KwaZulu-Natal Province from January to June 2023. Forty-six of the rhino killed were in privately-owned nature reserves and 143 in provincially owned reserves. According to the DFFE, in the first six months of this year, 31 offenders were convicted and the majority of sentences were custodial. Minister Barbara Creecy said cabinet’s recent approval of the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking (NISCWT) played an important role in strengthening collaboration between role players in the fight against poaching.

“This strategy aims to break the illicit value chain of wildlife trafficking in South Africa and beyond its borders. It represents a commitment by the government to direct law enforcement ability and effort and mobilise society support to address the threat wildlife tracking poses to national security and the country’s rich biodiversity. “Although currently our main focus is rhino, the Strategy also aims to address the illegal trade in, and poaching of, other species that are threatened by trafficking syndicates, like abalone,” said Creecy. Members of the public can report any suspicious activities around wildlife to the environmental crime hotline: 0800 205 005 or SAPS.