Cape Town – A Golden Arrow bus passenger was injured after he tried to stand up to robbers and was stabbed. Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) is now asking anyone with information regarding the latest bus robbery in Athlone on Saturday to come forward so the suspects can be caught.

Just after 11am, the Mitchells Plain bus en route to Century City was ambushed by two robbers who pretended to be passengers.

As the bus drove along Jakes Gerwel Drive, the perpetrators started robbing passengers.

However, one man believed to be in his fifties refused to hand over his valuables and was stabbed.

The bus driver drove the injured passenger to the nearest medical facility in Athlone after the skelms got off.

Police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident and said Athlone SAPS are investigating.

“Athlone police are investigating a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm following an incident that occurred in a bus on Saturday about 11.15am.”

“According to information, the victim intervened while two suspects were robbing a passenger, one of the suspects stabbed the victim and he (stabber) is yet to be arrested,” Rwexana said.

GABS spokeswoman Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says: “Golden Arrow can confirm the incident and that the injured passenger was taken to Gatesville for medical attention and that a case was immediately opened with SAPS.

“This is very disheartening as things had been quiet following an arrest and our working so closely with SAPS.

“We urge anyone with any infmation to please come forward,” Dyke-Beyer said.

