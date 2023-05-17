Degree saga haunts Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet

Cape Town - The allegations of fraudulently obtaining two degrees came back to haunt Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet on Tuesday when the DA called her an “alleged fraudster”. This was when Kiviet made her maiden budget speech during a mini debate on Tuesday.

DA MP Leon Schreiber said President Cyril Ramaphosa took a full year to appoint a permanent minister to head the department. “For a full year, a department with only an acting minister had to undertake the important work of wage negotiations, of managing disciplinary matters, of capacitating institutions like the Public Service Commission. “When the president finally did appoint a new minister earlier this year, he sent a second message to the public service. That it is fine to appoint alleged fraudsters to positions of power,” Schreiber said.

His statement came two months after the former Eastern Cape premier was embroiled in allegations that she held two fraudulently acquired degrees from the University of Fort Hare. It was reported that the university submitted an affidavit to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) alleging that the former deputy minister of public works and infrastructure registered and obtained her public administration degrees without a junior degree. Ramaphosa, who authorised the SIU investigation, has said through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya that he would await the outcome of the corruption-busting body’s probe into the unlawful awarding of qualifications.

When Kiviet returned to respond to replies by various speakers in the mini plenary debate on Tuesday, she thanked MPs who took seriously the engagement in a debate that affected the people. “I really need to do that but also point (out) my disappointment at those who chose to use a parliamentary sitting as a court where one must stand and defend themselves, which is unfortunately the abuse of this platform as well (as) abuse of privilege provided to members in the House,” she said. Kiviet said she was initially not intending to respond to Schreiber’s remarks because he covered himself by referring to her as an “alleged” fraudster.

“I am a South African. I have worked for my last 30-odd years. South Africans that I have worked with know what I am capable of. “I have no reason whatsoever to justify who I am and what I am capable of.” Kiviet has on record denied involvement in fraudulent activity over the University of Fort Hare degree scandal.

In her written response to parliamentary questions that were posed by EFF MP Sinawo Tambo, published a day before she delivered her budget policy speech, Kiviet said she had not been provided with any reports from any government institution or the University of Fort Hare, and she was unable to comment on such reports. “The minister of public service and administration has noted media reports and can confirm that the allegations made are false, baseless and untrue,” she said. “The minister is committed to living up to the oath of office that she has been sworn to.”