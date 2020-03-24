Department concerned over Eerste River land invasions at housing development

Cape Town – The provincial Human Settlements Department has expressed concern at continued land invasion attempts after a number of people tried to illegally occupy units currently under construction at the Forest Village Housing Development in Eerste River. While the department said 15 people had been arrested and damage was estimated at R100 000, police did not confirm the arrests by deadline. It is alleged that just after midnight on Sunday, residents from Ward 108 gathered in the area, after being dropped off by taxis close to the development. These residents allegedly forcibly opened and invaded eight units. “The preliminary investigation indicates that back doors were forced open with crowbars, and the estimated damage is currently sitting at R100 000.

“Details will be provided pursuant to the conclusion of the investigation,” MEC Tertuis Simmers said.

“I commend the Law Enforcement, Public Order Policing (POPS) and local security for their swift response in this matter.

“Further units could’ve been damaged had it not been for their intervention,” he said.

The project, which costs R1.1 billion, commenced in January 2016 and is expected to be completed by December 2020. It will yield 4820 housing opportunities.

A 52-year-old resident, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said invasions were an everyday occurrence.

She said she had been waiting for a house for more than 15 years and had only finally moved into her new house in September last year.

“This is saddening because people have been waiting for years to get these houses yet you find others thinking they can just come in and live just like that,” she said.

