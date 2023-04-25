Department of Public Works and Infrastructure officials to meet with the police over ‘construction Mafia’

Cape Town – Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala says his department will be meeting with the police’s Economic Sabotage Unit to deal with the rising phenomena of ‘construction Mafia’.

In a statement on the progress in implementing the National Infrastructure Investment Plan on Tuesday, Zikalala said everyone was allowed to partake in economic activity in the country but it should be done in a legal and orderly fashion.

“We will be meeting with the Economic Sabotage Unit set up within the police to deal with economic crimes including the rising phenomena of so called construction Mafia who invade, intimidate and disrupt delivery of projects on the ground,” Zikalala said.

“We will continue to engage communities on how they can benefit from construction projects and the entire value chain. Equally, we will mobilise communities to work with law enforcement to fight corruption, crime, and the construction Mafia who are sabotaging the delivery of infrastructure and hampering job creation.”