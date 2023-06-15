Department of Social Development probes unregistered rehab centre

Cape Town - The Khayelitsha rehabilitation centre from where 100 people escaped at the weekend was unregistered, the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) said. Iliso Lakhe Rehabilitation Centre patients were captured on video, running through the streets of Mandela Park on Saturday, after they alleged abuse following the death of the centre’s co-founder, Shaheed Silwana, last Monday.

Ward councillor, Mthwalo Mkutswana, said there were complaints from parents that their children were being abused at the centre. The DSD said Iliso Lakhe was not registered to operate as a treatment facility, as required by the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Abuse Act. “The department is looking into this matter, and the relevant programmes have been informed,” the department said.

Centre co-founder, Siyamthanda Fatima Diko, however, denied allegations of abuse, and said they attempted to register the facility. The centre hosted patients between 16 and 59 years old. “We registered the rehabilitation centre but the Department of Social Development (DSD) won’t recognise us because the department would recognise organisations that are funded by them; they had not funded our organisation yet that is why they said we are not recognised or registered. “A parent sent me a WhatsApp text asking me what is happening in the rehab because her son came home with bruises.”

“I received a call from a community member telling me that the children broke out of the rehab. “Later that day certain parents called me and said this whole thing was planned, the children said that someone went to their rooms on Thursday night and were told to act surprised when they were told about Shaheed’s death and they must say they don’t want me to come back to the rehab because I am abusive," said Diko Police referred queries to the Department of Social Development.